President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Brendan Carr to serve as Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Nominated by Trump in 2017 and confirmed by the U.S. Senate unanimously three times, Carr currently serves as the senior Republican member of the FCC. In his announcement of Carr’s appointment, the president-elect said he is designating him as permanent chairman due to his term.

“His current term runs through 2029 and, because of his great work, I will now be designating him as permanent Chairman,” Trump wrote.

The president-elect further hailed Carr as a “warrior for Free Speech” and a man who “fought against the regulatory Lawfare that has stifled Americans’ Freedoms, and held back our Economy.”

“He will end the regulatory onslaught that has been crippling America’s Job Creators and Innovators, and ensure that the FCC delivers for rural America,” Trump added.

Carr thanked Trump in a post on X, adding that he is “humbled and honored to serve as Chairman of the FCC.”

Just this past week, Brendan Carr publicly declared that Big Tech has been running a “censorship cartel,” which would include an organization like Newsguard.

“Facebook, Google, Apple, Microsoft & others have played central roles in the censorship cartel. The Orwellian named NewsGuard along with ‘fact checking’ groups & ad agencies helped enforce one-sided narratives. The censorship cartel must be dismantled,” Carr wrote on X.

Speaking with Breitbart News earlier this year, Carr warned that Democrats in the agency have been pushing to enact Net Neutrality instead of seeking to hold Big Tech accountable for censorship. Per the report:

Once the Democrats achieved a majority at the commission, the agency announced in September that they would seek to revive the Obama-era net neutrality regulations. During President Donald Trump’s administration, then-Chairman Ajit Pai repealed the net neutrality rules. Essentially, net neutrality regulations seek to prohibit internet service providers (ISPs), such as Comcast and Verizon, from blocking, slowing down, or allowing for “paid prioritization,” by which users can pay for faster, more consistent service. Carr described the net neutrality proposal as a “power grab by the administrative state” and “unlawful overreach” that could run afoul of the “major questions” doctrine, which prohibits agencies from enacting policies when an issue has “vast economic and political significance.”

Carr also supported bills and measures to ban the Chinese-owned TikTok, fearing it poses both a surveillance and cultural risk to the United States.

“If TikTok was simply a platform where people could speak their mind, get all sort of content, that’d be one thing,” he told Breitbart News. “But because TikTok has engaged in espionage, it has admitted that it was spying on journalists in the U.S. that were writing negative stories about TikTok, they [are] in a situation where the First Amendment does not require the government to allow the national security risk to persist.”

