Exclusive – Joni Ernst: Democrats Should Stop ‘Appeasing Terrorist Supporters in Tehran’

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) blasted left-wing Democrats on Wednesday over resolutions to block $20 billion in arms sales to Israel — even as the Jewish state faces a war on seven fronts waged by Iran and its terrorist proxies in the region.

“As Israel is under assault on all fronts, our greatest ally in the Middle East should not be attacked in the halls of Congress,” Ernst said. “The choice between appeasing terrorist supporters in Tehran — who have American blood on their hands — and standing with Israel is simple. Enough of this waffling from Democrats—with President Trump and Senate Republicans back in charge, Iran is already quaking in fear for when we restore peace through strength!”

The Senate was set to vote Wednesday on the resolutions, introduced by socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT). Though the resolutions are not going to pass, the left-wing outlet The Nation praised Sanders for gaining traction among Democrats, with Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Peter Welch (D-VT), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), and Brian Schatz (D-HI) backing at least one or more of the resolutions.

Left-wing J Street, which often takes anti-Israel stances in Congress, is also backing the resolutions, though it noted the vote will largely be “symbolic.”

The White House formally opposes Sanders’s effort, though the Biden-Harris administration had blocked some arms deliveries to Israel in response to Israel’s decision to fight Hamas in the border city of Rafah in Gaza, against the wish of the White House. Republicans accuse the administration of slowing delivery of an even broader range of weapons.

