Hotline Launched to Snitch on Woke Corporate Politics

A hotline has launched to help American workers snitch on woke corporate politics, according to photos obtained by Breitbart News.

“Would you rather sit in traffic than sit through another DEI meeting?” one billboard asked drivers in Dallas, Texas. Another billboard has appeared in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Dallas-based billboard asked those that may be interested in snitching on their woke company to go to “WokeHotline.com” to become whistle blowers and submit tips, internal documents, and other evidence of DEI policies in corporate America.

With the incoming Donald Trump administration, whistle blowers may play an important role in helping efforts to curb corporate activism.

The WokeHotline website provides tipsters a private platform to submit evidence so that “we can end these harmful practices and ensure that companies remain focused on excellence, not ideology.”

The website encourages American workers to “submit things such as HR emails, diversity trainings and announcements, office decorations, C-Suite memos, political conversations on internal channels, and other proof of Woke in your workplace.”

Corporations used to embrace DEI and other work corporate policies such as environment, social, and governance (ESG); now, Americans are pulling back from these policies after Americans’ opinion on these controversial policies have soured.

For instance, Walmart on Monday announced it would pull back from its DEI initiatives, saying it would remove sexual and transgender products that were marketed towards children, such as chest binders, and will review grants to LGBTQI+ events to avoid funding sexualized content targeting children. It will also no longer participate in the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Index.

Many other corporations, such as Toyota, Harley-Davidson, Lowe’s, Ford Motor Co., Molson Coors, Tractor Supply, and Jack Daniel’s, and others have abandoned DEI policies and have left the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index.

A recent Pew Research study found that the share of American workers who believe DEI is a “good thing” has dropped since last year. Another Pew Research survey found that 36 percent of Americans believe DEI hurts white men.

Daniel Cameron, the former Kentucky attorney general and CEO of the 1792 Exchange, said Breitbart News Daily listeners are “paying attention” and, thanks to some “brave and courageous” CEOs, “We’re going to get our CEOs back in neutral.”