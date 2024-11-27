WATCH: Sad Leftists Gather to Engage in a ‘Primal Scream’ over Election Loss

A group of sad leftists gathered at Klode Park in Whitefish Bay to engage in a “primal scream,” releasing what was described as their “pain and frustration” after the election results saw President-elect Donald Trump romp to a decisive victory and Vice President Kamala Harris left far behind.

Video shows the group of people standing at the shore line and screaming. One of the event’s attendees — identified as an organizer — also posted about the event on Facebook.

“What a gorgeous morning to gather at Klode Park in Whitefish Bay to engage in a Primal Scream in order to release our pain and frustration after the election,” Tamara Gibbs posted on November 9, less than a week after the election.

“If you zoom in you will see Trump supporters proudly waving their flag on top of the hill. Many thanks to the MPD for keeping us safe,” she added, sharing photos and videos.

In one of the videos, the group is gathered in what appears to be a circle, as individuals took turns talking. One woman emphasized the importance of working “now” at the local level to advance their leftist agenda. Another touted that her young granddaughter asked her if Harris would run in four years because she wants to “help her win.”

The event came just days after Trump’s historic comeback victory, which saw him sweeping all seven swing states — Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, Nevada, and Arizona, garnering 312 electoral votes. Additionally, Trump won the popular vote — a feat that took the wind out of the sails of the left’s typical Electoral College critique.

RELATED — Trump: MAGA Saving, Not Threatening Democracy

Nearly one month after her loss, Harris offered a public message to her supporters — the first since her concession speech — in which she told them, “I just have to remind you, don’t you ever let anybody take your power from you.”

“You have the same power that you did before November 5 and you have the same purpose that you did. And you have the same ability to engage and inspire. So don’t ever let anybody or any circumstance take your power from you,” she continued.

The video has generated a bit of speculation and mockery, as Harris appears to be a bit disheveled.

The video comes on the heels of Harris’s senior advisers admitting that she had no pathway to victory.

“We didn’t get the breaks we needed on Election Day,” David Plouffe, a senior adviser to the campaign, said during an appearance on Pod Save America. “I think it surprised people, because there was these public polls that came out in late September, early October, showing us with leads that we never saw.”