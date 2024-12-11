Arrest Made After LGBTQ Activist Allegedly Assaulted Nancy Mace

An arrest has been made after Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) was allegedly attacked at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday night by an assailant she claimed was an LGBTQ activist.

In a post on X, Mace characterized the man as an LGBTQ activist, as Breitbart News reported.

“I was physically accosted at the Capitol tonight by a pro-tr*ns man. One new brace for my wrist and some ice for my arm and it’ll heal just fine. The Capitol police arrested the guy. Your tr*ns violence and threats on my life will only make me double down. FAFO,” she said while imploring people to “Hold the Line.”

U.S. Capitol Police confirmed the incident, noting they arrested a person accused of assaulting a lawmaker.

The Hill reports police did not specifically name Mace in their statement but said a member of Congress’s office reported an incident just before 6 p.m. inside the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill.

“House Division officers, and agents with the Threat Assessment Section, tracked down the suspect,” police said in a statement.

The suspect was identified as 33-year-old James McIntyre of Illinois. He faces a charge of assaulting a government official.

Police noted the Rayburn building was open to the public at the time of the incident, and McIntyre went through security screening before entering the Congressional building.