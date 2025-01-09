Donald Trump to Host Democrat Senator John Fetterman at Mar-a-Lago

President-elect Donald Trump is set to host Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) at Mar-a-Lago in what is already a highly anticipated meeting.

CBS News reported, citing multiple anonymous sources, that Trump invited Fetterman to his luxurious seaside home and resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

“That is the plan. Yes, we are going to have a conversation,” Fetterman told the outlet.

A senior Trump transition source confirmed to Breitbart News that the meeting will occur.

Fetterman, who has blossomed into the top Democrat maverick in the Senate, emphasized he does not have a “gatekeeper.”

“I think that one, he’s the president, or he will be officially,” Fetterman told CBS News. “And I think it’s pretty reasonable that if the president would like to have a conversation — or invite someone to have a conversation — to have it. And no one is my gatekeeper.”

Fetterman has met with multiple Trump cabinet appointmentees, including former House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY), Trump’s nominee for U.S. ambassador to the United Nations; former U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy (R-WI), Trump’s nominee for Department of Transportation secretary; and Pete Hegseth, whom Trump tapped to lead the Department of Defense.

He has also exchanged pleasantries with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump’s nominee for the Health and Human Services secretary, in the halls of Congress.

Beyond positive meetings with some of Trump’s nominees, Fetterman is also whipping Democrat votes in the Senate for the GOP-House-passed Laken Riley Act. Fetterman was the first Democrat to sponsor the bill.

“I think if we can’t — there [are] 47 of us in the Senate, and if we can’t pull up with seven votes, if we can’t — at least 7 out of 47, and if we can’t, then that’s the reason why we lost. That’s one of them, that’s one of [the reasons] why we lost, in part,” he told Fox News Channel’s Special Report on Tuesday.

Fox News Radio’s Ryan Schmelz reports four other Democrats are now supporting the legislation, following in Fetterman’s footsteps.