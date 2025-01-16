Watch Live: Day 2 of Pam Bondi Confirmation Hearing for Attorney General

Witnesses testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee about Pam Bondi in a confirmation hearing for her to become Attorney General of the United States on Thursday, January 16.

Bondi faced a long day of questions from Senators on Wednesday, sparring with several Democrats including Sen. Mazie Hirono and Sen. Adam Schiff.

A flurry of hearings are being held this week of Trump’s cabinet nominees ahead of his inauguration on January 20, with Pete Hegseth testifying on Tuesday and other nominees including John Ratcliffe, Kristi Noem, Doug Burgum, and Lee Zeldin testifying throughout the week.