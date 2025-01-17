Former Republican National Committee (RNC) co-chair Lara Trump on the Breitbart Fight Club Roundtable on Thursday said that President Donald Trump’s “fight, fight, fight” moment and his campaign’s outreach to many podcasts made the Republican Party “cool.”

Trump spoke with Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow and Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle about how the Republican Party has reached new heights of interests across broad swathes of the American people.

He said, “I mean, this guy got shot and showed up 36 hours later at the Republican National Convention in Wisconsin. That kind of bad ass, that sort of baller to stand up after you get shot in the ear. And y’all, fight, fight, fight.”

Trump’s “fight, fight, fight” moment made history, making even those such as Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg call the moment “badass.”

“The voters of this country are smart and they’re savvy, and whether you look at in the podcast that we utilize throughout the course of this election, where you got to know Donald Trump a little bit more, you got to know about the values of Republicans a little bit more, and people were reached who, traditionally, maybe we weren’t reaching as an audience,” she continued.

During the 2024 presidential election, Trump leaned into alternative media, including some nontraditional podcasts that do not primarily focus on politics.

This includes the Joe Rogan Experience with the former UFC commentator and comedian, This Past Weekend with Theo Von, the comedian, and the Full Send Podcast, a podcast series started by a group of social media influencers referred to as the Nelk Boys.

In mid-December X Strategies CEO Alex Bruesewitz discussed this strategy with Marlow on the Alex Marlow Show. Bruesewitz said:

I think it’s foolish for [lefties] to push themselves into echo chambers. And I think that they still don’t understand why they lost. They still don’t understand that their policies and their thoughts are unpopular with the greater country and going to an echo chamber like that will only shield them from reality even further.

Marlow also noted that Trump has launched an athletic wear brand, which viewers can get from LaraTrump.com, she has released hit songs honoring first responders, and more.