Robert F. Kennedy Jr. thanked President Donald Trump for declassifying the records relating to the assassinations of former President John F. Kennedy, his brother Robert F. Kennedy, and Reverend Martin Luther King Jr.

In a post on X, Kennedy spoke about how “the 60-year strategy of lies and secrecy, disinformation, censorship, and defamation employed by Intel officials to obscure and suppress troubling facts” regarding John F. Kennedy’s assassination had “provided the playbook” for crises such as the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the assassinations of Dr. King and Kennedy’s father, Robert F. Kennedy.

Kennedy continued to thank Trump for “trusting American citizens and for taking the first step down the road towards reversing this disastrous trajectory.” Kennedy wrote in his post:

The 60-year strategy of lies and secrecy, disinformation, censorship, and defamation employed by Intel officials to obscure and suppress troubling facts about JFK’s assassination has provided the playbook for a series of subsequent crises — the MLK and RFK assassinations, Vietnam, 9/11, the Iraq war and COVID — that have each accelerated the subversion of our exemplary democracy by the Military/Medical Industrial Complex and pushed us further down the road toward totalitarianism.

Kennedy’s post comes a day after Trump signed an executive order declassifying the records related to the assassinations of the three men.

In his post, Kennedy also wrote about how John F. Kennedy had warned about how the word secrecy was “repugnant in a free and open society.”

JFK warned that “The very word ‘secrecy’ is repugnant in a free and open society; and we are as a people inherently and historically opposed to secrecy … We decided long ago that the dangers of excessive and unwarranted concealment of pertinent facts far outweighed the dangers which are cited to justify it.”

Kennedy also wrote that a “nation that does not trust its people is a nation that is afraid of its people.”

"A nation that does not trust its people is a nation that is afraid of its people." A government that withholds information is inherently fearful of its citizens' ability to make informed decisions and participate actively in democracy.

As Breitbart News previously reported, Kennedy has been vocal about the belief that the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) “was involved in the killing of his uncle.”

John F. Kennedy was assassinated on November 22, 1963, by Lee Harvey Oswald, as he was “riding in a motorcade in Dallas,” according to History.com. Robert F. Kennedy was assassinated on June 5, 1968, after he had won the presidential primary in California. Dr. King was assassinated on April 4, 1968 while “standing on the second-floor balcony” of a hotel in Memphis, Tennessee.