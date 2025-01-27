Trump Administration Issues Guidance for Federal Workers to Return to Work

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and Office of Personnel Management (OPM) on Monday issued a memo with guidance for returning federal workers to work after President Donald Trump took executive action, ordering heads of departments and agencies to require employees to go back to work in person.

Trump took the executive action on his first day in office, directing “heads of all departments and agencies in the executive branch of Government” to “take all necessary steps to terminate remote work arrangements and require employees to return to work in-person at their respective duty stations on a full-time basis, provided that the department and agency heads shall make exemptions they deem necessary,” per the presidential memo (PM).

As a result, OMB and the OPM issued a memo on Monday providing guidance to agencies.

“As of January 24th, agencies should have already notified employees of their intent to comply with the PM directing agencies to return all eligible employees to full-time in-person work,” the memo reads in part, as both the OMB and OPM are directing all agencies to “prepare implementation plans that describe their approach to fully complying with this PM and overcoming any constraints in achieving full compliance.”

The memo states that agencies should prepare their plans and submit to both the OMB and OPM for review by Friday, February 7, at 5 p.m. Eastern.

Agencies are to describe how they will “revise telework agreements” and give timelines for employees to return to work in-person. They are also required to “identify any risks, barriers, or resource constraints that would prevent the expeditious return of all eligible employees to in-person work” and provide their criteria for determining if there are “other compelling reasons” an employee could not return to office.

The full memo can be found here.

Many celebrated after Trump signed the order requiring federal employees to return to work.

“No more showing up to work one day a month. If you’re going to collect a paycheck from the government, you actually have to show up to work! President Trump signs order mandating federal workers show up in-person for work,” Donald Trump Jr. wrote on social media, sharing a video of his father signing the memo.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has already issued an order requiring State Department personnel to go back to work in-person at the State Department.