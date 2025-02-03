Rick Caruso Launches ‘Steadfast L.A.’ to Help Private Sector Lead Rebuilding

Developer Rick Caruso launched a non-profit organization, “Steadfast L.A.,” on Monday to help the private sector lead the rebuilding effort in communities damaged by the recent fires in the Los Angeles area.

Caruso’s Palisades Village mall was one of the only major commercial structures in downtown Pacific Palisades to survive the Palisades Fire, thanks to the use of fire-resistant materials, private firefighters, and private water tankers.

As Breitbart News reported last week, Caruso planned to launch a non-profit organization in parallel to the city’s own recovery effort, which is being spearheaded by developer Steve Soboroff, who was appointed by Mayor Karen Bass.

In a press release Monday, Steadfast L.A. said, in part:

In response to the devastating wildfires that ravaged the Altadena, Malibu, Pasadena and the Pacific Palisades communities, displacing tens of thousands, Rick Caruso is bringing together Los Angeles’ most impactful business and civic leaders to launch Steadfast LA – a first-of-its-kind organization that assembles the expertise, influence, and power of the private sector to expedite the rebuilding of these communities and get residents safely back in their homes. The magnitude of this challenge is simply too vast for the government to handle alone. This groundbreaking nonprofit will collaborate with local, state, and federal eKorts to cut through delays, encourage action, and develop solutions by bringing together the brightest minds in real estate, finance, construction, infrastructure, and more to fight for the city and deliver results. … Steadfast LA intends to continue to grow its coalition and calls on business leaders, community members, and civic partners to step forward and join in fulfilling this bold and sweeping vision. As Chairman, Caruso will lead this eKort and ensure that it maintains the operational autonomy to drive action and high-impact results that support the communities of Altadena, Malibu, Pasadena and the Pacific Palisades, laying the foundation for a thriving future.

Caruso and Soboroff have been described as disagreeing over the issue of so-called “affordable housing,” which is required by state law in new developments, but which many residents fear will change the character of their towns.

However, Caruso and Soboroff have been mutually supportive in recent public statements.

Caruso ran against Bass in 2022. Many L.A. voters now say it would have been better had he won.

Photo: file