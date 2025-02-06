A Democrat Michigan state representative announced on Wednesday that she underwent sterilization earlier this year to avoid pregnancy under the Trump administration, Michigan Advance reported.

“Just under two weeks ago, I underwent surgery to ensure that I would never have to navigate a pregnancy in Donald Trump’s America,” said state Rep. Laurie Pohutsky (D-Livonia), who is openly bisexual. “I refuse to let my body be treated as currency by an administration that only sees value in my ability to procreate.”

“If you know people who are questioning how serious this is, I’m going to repeat myself: A sitting government official opted for voluntary sterilization because she was uncertain she would be able to access contraception in the future,” she added.

Pohutsky made the announcement while speaking to hundreds of left-wing protesters on the lawn of the Michigan Capitol. The protest was one of 50 protests planned across the country on Wednesday organized by the 50501 Movement, which means 50 states, 50 protests, one day.

Several protesters carried signs warning of fascism, Nazis, and coups, and others criticized Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), according to the report.

“We need to demand that our elected officials at all levels stop pretending that this is politics as usual,” Pohutsky said. “It is beyond time that all elected officials force the issue instead of preemptively capitulating.”

Michigan voters notably enshrined a measure into their state constitution in 2022 making abortion, contraception, and sterilization (among other reproductive issues), a “fundamental right.” Trump has also repeatedly said abortion is a states issue following the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Even so, Democrats waged a massive fear campaign around abortion during the 2024 election cycle, and following Trump’s win, swathes of leftists have reported undergoing sterilization and stockpiling abortion pills.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.