David Hogg Demands Elon Musk Be Fired and Replaced by Pete Buttigieg

David Hogg, the new vice chairman of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), has had enough of Elon Musk’s ceaseless efforts to drain the swamp in Washington, DC, and restore accountability to those who have stewardship of U.S. taxpayer dollars.

He took to social media on Friday to decry Musk and point to the man he wants to replace him. Step forward former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg:

The DNC elected Hogg as vice chair this past weekend, lauding the 24-year-old as “one of the most compelling voices” of his generation.

Hogg, a survivor of the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, co-founded the gun control organization March for Our Lives.

For his part, Buttigieg is considering a return to public life by running for the Michigan senate seat soon to be vacated after the surprise retirement of Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI), as Breitbart News reported.

He previously served as the 32nd mayor of South Bend, Indiana, from 2012 to 2020, which earned him the nickname “Mayor Pete”.

Buttigieg had announced his plans to move to Michigan and raise his two young children in his husband’s home state.

He was expected to consider a bid for governor in a state President Donald Trump claimed in November.