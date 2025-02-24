HUD Screens Hacked to Show Vulgar AI-Generated Video of Trump, Musk

Screens in the halls of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) appeared to have been hacked to show a vulgar AI-generated depiction of President Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

The stomach-churning video, shared Monday by Vox journalist Rachel Cohen from a source at the department’s Washington, DC, headquarters, shows a fake video depicting Trump caressing and kissing the bare feet of Musk:

“LONG LIVE THE REAL KING,” the caption on the video stated.

The Democrats’ House Committee on Financial Services X account cheered on the prank, writing, “Not all heroes need capes…”:

The committee’s ranking member is Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA).

It is unclear who or what entity placed the gross image on the screens at HUD, but the AI video emerged on social media last week.

“Another waste of taxpayer dollars and resources,” HUD spokeswoman Kasey Lovett said in a statement obtained by the New York Post. “Appropriate action will be taken for all involved.”

The shocking video takeover comes after Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) teamed up with HUD to cancel millions of dollars in “diversity, equity, and inclusion” (DEI) contracts and recovered nearly $2 billion in HUD funds that were “misplaced” by the Biden administration, Breitbart News reported.

Anti-Musk protesters, many of them angry over the terminations of federal contracts and jobs, recently took to the streets of DC to tell the tech mogul and DOGE leader to “go back to Africa,” shocking video captured by conservative journalist Benny Johnson shows: