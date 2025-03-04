President Donald Trump lavished praise on his wife, first lady Melania Trump, during his address to Congress on Tuesday evening.

“I also want to recognize another person who has devoted herself to foster care community. She works so hard on it, a very loving person, our magnificent first lady of the United States,” he said while giving his speech as the room erupted in applause.

The president continued:

Melania’s work has yielded incredible results, helping prepare our nation’s future leaders as they enter the workforce. Our first lady is joined by two impressive young women, very impressive. Haley Ferguson, who benefitted from the first lady’s Fostering the Future Initiative and is poised to complete her education and become a teacher, and Elliston Berry, who became a victim of an illicit deepfake produced by a peer. With Elliston’s help, the Senate just passed the Take It Down Act, and this is so important. Thank you very much, John Thune. Thank you. Stand up, John. Thank you, John. And thank you to John Thune and the Senate … a great job to criminalize the publication of such images online. Just terrible, a terrible thing. And once it passes the House, I look forward to signing that bill into law. Thank you. And I’m gonna use that bill for myself too, if you don’t mind. Because nobody gets treated worse than I do online, nobody. That’s great. Thank you very much to the Senate, thank you.

The first lady on Monday led a roundtable discussion about the use of deepfake technology in the production of revenge porn where she pushed for the passage of the “Take It Down Act,” Breitbart News reported.

The first lady also called out Democrats for not joining the event, saying they should “prioritize America’s children ahead of partisan politics.”

The Breitbart News article also noted:

The Take It Down Act, which is sponsored by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), was also co-sponsored by Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Ted Budd (R-NC), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), and Jacky Rosen (D-NV), among others. The bill passed in the Senate in February, according to the Associated Press (AP).

Her husband’s praise also came after the first lady invited several other people, including Angel Families and a parents’ rights advocate, to be her guests during Trump’s address, per Breitbart News.