Watch Live: Hearing on Ending Political Lawfare

The House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government holds a hearing on ending politicized lawfare on Tuesday, March 4.

The hearing will review “the use of lawfare tactics by the Biden-Harris Administration to weaponize the rule of law against political opponents” as well as “reforms to end politically motivated state and local prosecutions.”

President Donald Trump faced numerous politicized prosecutions in his return to the White House, and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow notes that Democrats are continuing to use lawfare through activist judges to block Trump’s agenda early in his second term.