Details on the DUI arrest of Hayden Haynes, Speaker Mike Johnson’s chief of staff, have emerged, revealing that he was slurring words, swaying left to right, and ultimately unable to complete a sobriety test after claiming to have four drinks.

The arrest occurred shortly after President Donald Trump’s address before Congress last week. At the time, two law enforcement officials and Johnson’s office confirmed that the arrest occurred after Haynes’ car “struck a Capitol vehicle” shortly before midnight.

According to the affidavit from the arresting officer, Haynes had “difficulty trying to get registration” out of his vehicle and “was slurring his words when voice activating his vehicle to open the glove compartment.” His walk, it continues, was “unsteady” and “staggering.” He was also said to have had a “strong odor consistent of alcohol emanating from his breath.”

He told officers he had “4 drinks within a 4 hour period.”

It also states he had trouble placing his glasses in his pocket and needed assistance and ultimately “displayed a lack of smooth pursuit in both eyes” and was “swaying left to right.” The affidavit adds that Haynes needed assistance to stay still. The test was therefore concluded for safety reasons, and he was arrested.

The affidavit also states that he was unable to provide a urine sample, as he dropped the full sample cup into the toilet. He was then given another cup but could not provide another sample.

A spokesperson for Speaker Johnson’s office said in a statement that Johnson has “known and worked closely with Hayden for nearly a decade and trusted him to serve as his Chief of Staff for his entire tenure in Congress.”

“Because of this and Hayden’s esteemed reputation among Members and staff alike, the Speaker has full faith and confidence in Hayden’s ability to lead the Speaker’s office,” the individual confirmed.