DOGE Cancels NIH Grants to Prevent Pregnancy in ‘Transgender Boys’

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) cancelled several grants from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) on Tuesday, including over half a million dollars going to a “pregnancy prevention program for transgender boys.”

DOGE, led by tech mogul Elon Musk, revealed in a late night X post that NIH had just ended the following grants:

Among the most outlandish was a $620,000 grant for “an LGB+ inclusive teen pregnancy prevention program for transgender boys,” referring to biological girls who claim to be boys.

The health institute, which is part of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), was also spending about $700,000 to study cannabis use in “sexual minority gender diverse individuals,” $740,000 on examining “social networks” among “black and Latino sexual minority men in New Jersey,” $50,000 on assessing “sexual health” among “LGTBQ+ Latinx youth in an agricultural community,” and $75,000 on researching “structural racism,” DOGE stated.

The latest NIH grant cancellations come just a week after DOGE announced the cancellation of grants from the agency that were geared toward transgender experiments on animals, Breitbart News reported.

During President Donald Trump’s recent joint address before Congress, he went over a wide array of DOGE discoveries, including “…$8 million for making mice transgender.”

DOGE followed up the day after Trump’s speech, reporting that funding for such experiments had been cancelled.

“Yesterday, @NIH cancelled seven grants for transgender experiments on animals,” DOGE announced, noting that one of the grants was $532,000 to “use a mouse model to investigate the effects of cross-sex testosterone treatment”: