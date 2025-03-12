HUD Secretary Turner: We Will Do ‘Everything We Can’ to Rebuild L.A. After Wildfires

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Scott Turner posted a moving video on Tuesday about his visit last week to the Pacific Palisades and Altadena, two communities that were devastated by the recent L.A. fires.

As Breitbart News reported, Turner visited residents of the Palisades and Altadena to learn about the needs of the community and to discuss ways that HUD could help them rebuild as they tackle costs and other challenges.

The video is an inspirational montage of Turner’s visit, including his conversations in the rain with Palisades residents outside of the ruins of Marquez Charter Elementary School; and his tour of Altadena with Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

The voiceover for the video is taken from Turner’s impromptu remarks in Altadena, in which he pledged the federal government’s support for the rebuilding effort, and called on California’s leaders to join them:

“And if leadership in this state of California — and I hope that they can hear me and listen — Come put your feet on the ground. Come put your hand on the plow. Get with the families. Hear the voices. See the cries. See the emotion. See the resolve.

“Because when you see that, we have to take down every barrier, do everything we can to help people, to serve our families, to ease the regulatory environment, to make it better and easier for families to rebuild and to restore.”

