Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard praised President Donald Trump after files relating to the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy were released, noting that he is “ushering in a new era of maximum transparency.”

“President Trump is ushering in a new era of maximum transparency,” Gabbard wrote in a post on X. “Today, per his direction, previously redacted JFK Assassination Files are being released to the public with no redactions. Promises made, promises kept.”

The files can be accessed directly by the public at the National Archives website here. The page for the JFK Assassination Records on the National Archives website states:

In accordance with President Donald Trump’s directive of March 17, 2025, all records previously withheld for classification that are part of the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection are released. The National Archives has partnered with agencies across the federal government to comply with the President’s directive in support of Executive Order 14176. As or March 18, 2025, the records are available to access either online at this page or in person, via hard copy or on analog media formats, at the National Archives at College Park, Maryland. As the records continue to be digitized, they will be posted to this page.

The release of the files comes a day after Trump announced that roughly 80,000 files would be released on Tuesday by Gabbard, adding that “people have been waiting for decades for this.”

Kennedy was shot and killed as he was riding in his motorcade through Dallas, Texas, on November 22, 1963.

In January, Trump signed an executive order declassifying records relating to the assassinations of Kennedy, his brother Robert F. Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr.

During his presidential campaign, Trump vowed to create a commission regarding presidential assassinations and that the commission would be a tribute to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the nephew of JFK and the son of Robert F. Kennedy.

As Breitbart News previously reported, “Kennedy’s father, Robert F. Kennedy, was shot on June 5, 1968, after winning the Democrat primary in California and died the next day.”