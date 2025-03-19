Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) caucus lawmakers on Wednesday praised President Donald Trump and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s move to ensure safety in infant formula.

The Health and Human Services (HHS) Department announced Tuesday that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will begin “Operation Stork Speed,” to review and increase testing for heavy metals and other contaminants in infant formula.

“The FDA will use all resources and authorities at its disposal to make sure infant formula products are safe and wholesome for the families and children who rely on them,” Kennedy said in a statement. “Helping each family and child get off to the right start from birth is critical to our pursuit to Make America Healthy Again.”

HHS said in a release that the FDA has not completed a comprehensive update and review of infant formula nutrients since 1998.

“The FDA remains committed to infant formula safety and nutritional quality and is taking all actions to ensure the U.S. infant formula supply ranks best in the world,” HHS said in a press release.

Many members of the congressional MAHA caucus cheered Trump and Kennedy’s move to ensure safety and quality in infant formula.

Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), a MAHA caucus member, said in a statement to Breitbart News, “We should protect America’s youngest citizens by ensuring families have access to the safest and healthiest infant formula. I applaud President Trump and Secretary Kennedy’s initiative to prioritize infant nutrition and make good on their promise to make America healthy again.”

“Making America Healthy Again begins in childhood. It is vitally important for all parents to know what ingredients are in their infant’s formula, so that they can make informed decisions that are in the best interest of their child’s health. I support Secretary Kennedy’s mission and look forward to working with him to improve the quality and transparency of baby formulas,” Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA), chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health, said.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) said, “Throughout Biden’s presidency, I called out his failed leadership as formula was nowhere to be found, and parents scrambled to find it for their kids. Thank you, President Trump and @RobertKennedyJr, for addressing the problem. Operation Stork Speed has my full support.”

