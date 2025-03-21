Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard saved taxpayers tens of millions of dollars in wasteful diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and other extraneous spending, Breitbart News has learned exclusively.

President Donald Trump made it one of his first actions in his new administration to end “radical and wasteful government DEI programs and preferencing.”

“The Biden Administration forced illegal and immoral discrimination programs, going by the name “diversity, equity, and inclusion” (DEI), into virtually all aspects of the Federal Government, in areas ranging from airline safety to the military,” Trump’s executive order declared on January 20.

Naturally, Director Gabbard has moved to scrap such controversial and discriminatory programs from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

Gabbard has:

Eliminated the DEI office and staff, saving $20 million

Scrapped unnecessary conferences, saving $3 million or more per year

Nixed unnecessary program licenses, saving $1.4 million per year

Removed redundant secure cloud contract, saving $1.1 million per year

Ended unnecessary, never-ending training programs, saving $3.4 million per year

Reduced overhead charges on all ODNI contracts, saving eight to 12 percent of all contracts’ value

On top of aggressively pursuing recent intelligence community leakers and revoking security clearances of Biden officials and signers of the infamous Hunter Biden laptop letter, Director Gabbard has already moved to save taxpayers millions of dollars.

Breitbart News Washington bureau chief Matthew Boyle first reported in late February that Gabbard saved $20 million by ordering her department to eliminate DEI programs.

Boyle wrote:

In addition to that order, Gabbard also ordered ODNI staff to stop attending any and all conference not central to the ODNI mission or that do not have “defined deliverables,” per this official. That second order is expected to save taxpayers another $3 million a year. Gabbard also ordered a review to determine any ODNI personnel not working at ODNI headquarters in Washington, DC–like staff based elsewhere throughout the country–to determine if those people are serving the mission of protecting the safety and security of the American people. If such personnel are determined to not fit that description, Gabbard, per a U.S. official, will order those positions to be eliminated–a move that is expected to save taxpayers another approximately $1 million a year at least.

Gabbard has also just returned from her trip to the Indo-Pacific where she brought “a nuanced understanding of the area’s crucial partnerships and complex challenges as she explored opportunities to advance President Trump’s America First policies across the Indo-Pacific.”

This includes meeting with senior National Security Agency (NSA) officials at NSA-Hawaii, visiting top intelligence officials and diplomats in Japan and Thailand, and holding bilateral meetings with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“President Trump remains unwavering in his commitment to achieving peace through a strategy rooted in realism and pragmatism,” DNI Gabbard said on Thursday. “Securing peace through strength requires strong leadership with a clear-eyed and realistic understanding of global challenges and opportunities, a commitment to fostering cultural and economic ties that reduce the likelihood of an escalation to conflict, and a dedication to reinforcing mutual interests.”