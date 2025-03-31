Police Investigate Fire at Rome Tesla Dealership That Damaged 17 Cars

Italian police are looking into the cause of a fire at a Tesla dealership in Rome that resulted in 17 damaged vehicles.

A police spokesperson on Monday confirmed to Bloomberg that the fire is under investigation but did not release any further details.

A local fire department said the flames also damaged part of a structure where the cars were parked. No one was injured in the blaze, according to the report.

Tesla cars, dealerships, and charging ports have been the target of attacks across the globe as the company’s CEO, Elon Musk, spearheads President Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

DOGE is tasked with rooting out waste, fraud, and abuse in the federal government, and touted, as of last week, saving taxpayers $130 billion through a “combination of asset sales, contract/lease cancellations and renegotiations, fraud and improper payment deletion, grant cancellations, interest savings, programmatic changes, regulatory savings, and workforce reductions.”

President Trump and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi have called attacks on Tesla property in the U.S. domestic terrorism and have promised swift action to punish perpetrators.