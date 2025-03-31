The “terrorists who attacked” the famed Turnberry — President Donald Trump’s golf course and resort in Scotland — have been caught, Trump announced over the weekend.

Pro-Palestinian vandals attacked the famed resort earlier this month, destroying light fixtures, spray-painting the iconic building with red paint, and writing, “Gaza is not 4 sale” on one of the greens. Another green, according to the New York Post, was dug up. Other structures were also targeted by the vandals, who wrote, “Free Gaza” and “Free Palestine.”

Palestine Action took responsibility, proudly sharing photos of the destruction on social media, which included a broken light fixture, destroyed greens, and red spray paint.

“The most expensive golf course in Britain, Trump’s Turnberry golf resort, got a visit by Palestine Action,” the group wrote.

“No longer can ordinary people sit by whilst the American adminstration [sic] arms Israel and makes plans to ethnically cleanse Gaza,” it continued. “Palestine belongs to Palestinians.”

“I was just informed by Prime Minister Starmer of the United Kingdom, that they caught the terrorists who attacked the beautiful Turnberry, in Scotland,” Trump said in an update over the weekend.

“They did serious damage, and will hopefully be treated harshly,” Trump continued. “The three people who did this are in prison. You cannot let things like this attack happen, and I greatly appreciate the work of Prime Minister Starmer, and UK Law Enforcement.”

Trump purchased the iconic golf course and resort in 2014 for about $60 million.