The Democrat Party lacks a clear leader, a recent weekly survey from the Economist/YouGov revealed.

The survey simply asked respondents, “Would you say the Democratic Party has a clear leader?”

The vast majority (66 percent) said “no,” Democrats do not have a clear leader at this point. Another 27 percent remain unsure. Only seven percent said “yes.”

Notably, most Democrats — in this instance — are self-aware, as most (58 percent) admit that they do not have a clear leader at the moment. Only 17 percent of Democrats said they did, in fact, have a leader. Sixty-six percent of liberals agree that Democrats do not have a clear leader. Most Republicans and independents, 81 percent and 59 percent respectively, also agree.

The survey was taken March 22-25, 2025, among 1,600 respondents and has a +/- 3.4 percent margin of error.

The lack of clear leadership has opened the door for less well-known Democrats to make waves. One in particular is Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), who lacked name recognition until very recently, clawing her way to the top of a broken party by making controversial remarks and participating in cringe social media videos, making everyone aware that she is “resisting” President Donald Trump’s agenda.

As Breitbart News detailed:

Crockett began making waves on social media after Trump assumed office, signaling to everyone that she is here to “resist.” After less than a month of Trump being in office, Crockett appeared on CNN to blast the Trump administration’s efforts to get rid of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies from the federal government. During her rant, she bizarrely blamed “white supremacists” for 80 percent of the country’s violent crime. … The congresswoman, who believes that Trump is “an enemy to the United States,” generated mockery from the right after posting a bizarre and cringeworthy video on the day of Trump’s address before Congress. … All the while, Crockett — who publicly stated she is not sure if there will be elections in four years — has made sure to turn her rhetoric up to 11, which has gotten her into some potential trouble. For instance, she sparked attention from Attorney General Bondi after publicly stating that all she wanted for her birthday “is for Elon to be taken down,” supporting the “Tesla takedown” trend.

Crockett found herself mired in controversy yet again last week after referring to paralyzed Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas as “Governor Hot Wheels.”

“Y’all know we got Governor Hot Wheels down there,” she said during her speech at the 2025 Human Rights Campaign (HRC) dinner.

“Come on, now. And the only thing hot about him is that he is a hot-ass mess, Honey, so, um, so, yes. Yes, yes, yes. Right, okay,” she continued. “All right, I’m gonna move on. I’m gonna move on because I got other people that’s also hot in these streets. Um, all right, I gotta make sure I got through all my thank yous, because we about to go off script.”

Her remarks went viral, and the now 44-year-old congresswoman desperately tried to spin her remarks, asserting she was not thinking about his disability but about the planes, trains, and automobiles he has used to transfer illegal migrants out of the state. As Breitbart News extensively reported, there is no indication that she was thinking of the deportation of illegal immigrants during that particular remark.