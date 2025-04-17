President Donald Trump’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) launched a portal this week where whistleblowers can submit tips and complaints about “the chemical and surgical mutilation of children.”

HHS additionally published new guidance for whistleblowers who wish to expose transgender ‘sex change’ drugs and surgeries for confused minors, in line with President Trump’s executive order “Protecting Children from Chemical and Surgical Mutilation.”

The announcement also comes as the agency initiates an investigation “of a major pediatric teaching hospital” for allegedly firing a nurse who acted as a whistleblower and “exerci[sed] her federally protected rights of conscience.” HHS said the investigation will assess whether the hospital, which the agency did not name, violated federal law by firing a whistleblower nurse after she requested a religious accommodation to avoid administering cross-sex hormones to children. The nurse opposed such measures due to her religious beliefs “about the sterilization effects of these interventions,” HHS said.

“The Department will robustly enforce Federal laws protecting these courageous whistleblowers, including laws that protect health care professionals from being forced to violate their religious beliefs or moral convictions,” Acting HHS OCR Director Anthony Archeval said in a statement.

On Jan. 28, Trump issued an executive order titled “Protecting Children from Chemical and Surgical Mutilation,” which states that “it is the policy of the United States that it will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called ‘transition’ of a child from one sex to another, and it will rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures.” That order has been paused by a federal court.

Even so, the order president’s also calls for the head of each executive department or agency that provides research or education grants to medical institutions to “immediately take appropriate steps to ensure that institutions receiving Federal research or education grants end the chemical and surgical mutilation of children.”

“Across the country today, medical professionals are maiming and sterilizing a growing number of impressionable children under the radical and false claim that adults can change a child’s sex through a series of irreversible medical interventions,” the order reads. “This dangerous trend will be a stain on our Nation’s history, and it must end.”

The side effects of sex change drugs and procedures can be severe, including irreversible mutilation and infertility. Some of these so-called treatments include double mastectomies (the removal of healthy breasts), female and male genital mutilation and removal, facial feminization and masculinization, hormone treatments, and puberty blockers that can cause chemical sterilization. Puberty blockers can also have long-term impact on bone growth, bone density, and growth spurts, according to Mayo Clinic.

Many people who have undergone these sex change drugs and procedures as minors and later decided to reverse course, called detransitioners, have begun speaking out about the irreversible physical damage and mental torment they have experienced.

Trump’s order is part of his effort to roll back the Biden administration’s radical embrace of gender ideology and promotion of sex changes for minors. The top-down push for minors to obtain sex-mutilating drugs and surgeries under the misleading moniker “gender-affirming care” is also promulgated in academia and by large hospitals, and major medical organizations.

Transgender activists frequently claim that such sex-mutilating drugs and procedures for confused minors reduce suicides and improve mental health — dubious claims which increasingly appear untrue as more studies and data come to light.

READ MORE: Biden Administration Promotes Transgender Sex-Change Surgery, Puberty Blockers for Minors

Other research has indicated that a majority of children who are confused about their sex grow out of that feeling by the time they become adults. European countries that pushed sex change drugs and surgeries for minors before the United States are notably reversing course over concerns about long-term impacts.

At the root, these actors, along with the proliferation of gender ideology on social media, promote the false idea that human beings can be — or become — a different sex than what they were born as. Even further, the gender ideology complex claims these individuals should take sex-change drugs and get sex-change procedures to align their outward appearance with how they feel on the inside.

While the push toward transgenderism is heavily ideological, a report released in December 2020 found that the U.S. “sex reassignment” surgery market was valued at $267 million in 2019 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 14.4 percent from 2020 to 2027.

