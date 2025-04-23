Rep. Jasmine Crockett Takes Shot at Trump on ‘Kimmel’, Will ‘Absolutely’ Take IQ Test Against Him

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) took a shot at President Donald Trump during an interview with late-night show host Jimmy Kimmel, saying she would “absolutely” take an IQ test against Trump.

During the interview with Kimmel on his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Crockett was asked if she would “be willing” to publicly take an IQ test against Trump.

“He also called you low IQ, I’m sure you’re aware of that,” Kimmel said. “Would you be willing to take an IQ test, publicly, head-to-head against the President of the United States?”

“Absolutely,” Crockett interjected. “Absolutely. Absolutely.”

During an interview with radio host Vince Coglianese in March, Trump referred to Crockett as being “a very low IQ person” in response to Crockett’s comments calling Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), who is paralyzed, “Governor Hot Wheels.”

As Breitbart News’s Hannah Knudsen previously reported, Crockett attempted to spin her comments, claiming that she had been thinking about “the planes, trains, and automobiles he has used to transfer illegal migrants” out of Texas.

“It’s a lie, and she lies,” Trump said. “But, she’s a low life, and she’s a very low IQ person, and a low life. I don’t imagine the Democrats are going to have a person like that running their party. If they do they’ll never win an election again.”

During the interview, Kimmel also asked Crockett if she has ever met Trump, and joked that Trump “likes” her. Kimmel also noted that he had spoke about her “once.”

“You’ve not met Donald Trump, right?” Kimmel questioned.

“No,” Crockett answered. “No.”

“I feel like he likes you,” Kimmel added.

“No,” Crockett added.

“I do. Because — I think, see, I don’t think he would ever admit it. But, I think when someone’s aggressive and funny, they hit his radar, and he did speak about you once,” Kimmel added, before playing a video of Trump giving a speech at the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) dinner, where he spoke about Crockett.

“How about this new one they have? Their new star, Crockett?” Trump said in the video. “How about her? Are they serious about that? That’s their new star? If that’s their new star, they’re in serious trouble.”