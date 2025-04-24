Nolte: David Hogg Could Lose DNC Post over Attempt to Primary Dems

Democrat National Committee (DNC) Vice Chair David Hogg is under fire from within his own tent for promising to primary incumbent Democrats.

For obvious reasons, the DNC is supposed to remain neutral in primary races. The entitled and spoiled Hogg, however, believes he’s above such niceties and has pledged to spend $20 million defeating Democrats he sees as “ineffective” in their primary races.

The loot would come from Leaders We Deserve, a grift group he co-founded.

This is what happens when you put Veruca Salt in charge of the chocolate factory.

“The Democratic National Committee is going to force David Hogg to decide: Get out of the primary game or lose his DNC post,” reports the far-left Politico.

“During a member call on Thursday, DNC Chair Ken Martin is expected to announce a proposal to change the party’s rules to mandate all DNC officers stay neutral in all Democratic primaries,” the report adds. “The move comes after Hogg pledged last week to spend millions of dollars funding challenges to ‘asleep-at-the-wheel’ Democrats in primaries, igniting a firestorm inside the DNC.”

“The proposal… would effectively force Hogg to decide whether to step away from his DNC vice chair position or wall himself off from” Leaders We Deserve.

You gotta give Hogg credit. He is cunning. Watching him dry hump being in the the vicinity of a school shooting into a spot at Harvard, a million-dollar fundraising operation, and now the vice chair of the DNC… That’s pretty impressive.

And he also deserves credit for at least trying to shake things up. He’s writing off James Carville, big-shotting incumbent Democrats, and getting his ass kissed by Jake Tapper on CNNLOL.

Not bad for a kid who looks like someone who worships He Who Walks Behind The Rows in Children of the Corn.

Hogg’s entire rationale for primarying incumbents is the Democrat Party’s dismal 29 percent approval rating. Maybe a better way to turn that around would come from not opening our borders to the Third World, embracing MS-13 wife beaters over Americans, emptying prisons into poor neighborhoods, or allowing mentally ill male perverts to demoralize women in sports and then demoralize them further as they watch these women undress in the locker room?

But, hey, who am I to advise the great and powerful Hogg? Instead, I’ll lean back and enjoy the blue-on-blue violence.

