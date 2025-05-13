Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested almost 200 criminal illegal aliens across Nashville, Tennessee, thanks in part to the agency’s 287(g) agreements with local law enforcement.

Among the 196 illegal aliens arrested by ICE agents during the Nashville operation were 95 convicted criminals and those with pending charges against them, including an MS-13 gang member wanted in his native El Salvador for murder.

In addition, 31 of the arrested illegal aliens had previously been deported from the United States.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials, in a news release, slammed Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell (D) for supporting sanctuary city policies that shield even the most violent criminal illegal aliens from federal immigration enforcement.

“You would think all public officials would unite around DHS bringing violent criminal illegal aliens to justice and removing them from American communities,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement:

However, pro-open borders politicians — like Mayor O’Connell — would rather protect illegal aliens than American citizens. This operation resulted in getting gang members, sex offenders, and other violent criminals off Nashville’s streets. President Trump and Secretary Noem will continue to stand with victims and the brave ICE agents who are on the frontlines making America safe again.

[Emphasis added]

Franklin Oswaldo Velasquez, a 33-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador, was arrested in the operation. Velasquez is an MS-13 gang member who has an active Red Notice in El Salvador for aggravated murder. His prior criminal record includes possession of methamphetamines, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear in court, and criminal impersonation.

Jassim Jafaf Al-Raash, a 60-year-old illegal alien from Iraq, was also arrested. Al-Raash has a prior criminal conviction for rape as well as convictions for larceny and false imprisonment. He was previously arrested for failing to register as a sex offender and was ordered deported from the U.S. on Sept. 1, 2021.

Carlos Reinaldo Alvarado-Rodriguez, a 39-year-old illegal alien from Guatemala, was arrested in the operation and has a criminal record that includes aggravated assault. Also arrested was Richard St. Baptiste, a 36-year-old illegal alien from Haiti, who has convictions for methamphetamine possession with intent to distribute and marijuana possession.

Inmar Antonio Penado-Membreno, a 34-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador, was arrested and has convictions for aggravated assault and possession with intent to manufacture, deliver, or sell cocaine.

As Breitbart News reported, since Trump’s inauguration, almost 400 local law enforcement agencies across the U.S. have signed up to join ICE’s 287(g) program to better help the agency arrest criminal illegal aliens.

When former President Joe Biden left office, just 134 police departments had 287(g) agreements with ICE. Today, more than 500 police departments have signed such agreements.

