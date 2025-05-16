A bronze statue of First Lady Melania Trump has apparently disappeared from her hometown of Sevnica, Slovenia.

Local media said the statue was sawed off at the ankles and carried away from the area, the Associated Press (AP) reported on Friday, noting police are investigating and trying to find those responsible.

“The original wooden statue was torched in July 2020. The rustic figure was cut from the trunk of a linden tree, showing her in a pale blue dress like the one she wore at Trump’s presidential inauguration in 2017. The replica bronze statue has no obvious resemblance with the first lady,” the AP article said.

Video footage shows the wooden statue of Melania being removed:

Additional footage taken months later shows the the bronze statue that replaced the torched one:

In January 2020, a wooden effigy mocking President Donald Trump that was erected in Slovenia was set on fire and police launched a search for the arsonist responsible, Breitbart News reported at the time.

Vogue magazine fawned over former First Lady Jill Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris (D) but attacked First Lady Melania Trump in January for her official White House portrait, claiming her wardrobe choice made “Trump look more like a freelance magician than a public servant.”

According to Breitbart News, “President Donald Trump’s and First Lady Melania Trump’s official portraits are more serious in tone than their first time in the White House, which has been unsurprising for many, who have noted the way the Trump family has been treated in recent years.”

Despite the attacks, President Trump’s wife has been working hard for the American people.

In April, she played a significant role in the House of Representatives passing the Take It Down Act, which criminalizes the posting of real and AI-generated sexually explicit images without a person’s consent, per Breitbart News:

Breitbart News reported in March that, during a roundtable discussion regarding the Take It Down Act, Melania Trump called out the lack of Democrat lawmakers present of the roundtable, noting that, as adults, they should be prioritizing “America’s children ahead of partisan politics.” “I’m here with you today with a common goal, to protect our youth from online harm,” the first lady said. “The widespread presence of abusive behavior in the digital domain affects the daily lives of our children, families and communities. Addressing this issue is essential for fostering a safe, and supportive environment for our young people.” … In response to the passage of the Take It Down Act, the first lady expressed that she is “honored to have contributed to guiding” the legislation through Congress.

The article noted her social media post on the passing of the legislation:

“PASSED: Take It Down Act,” Trump wrote a post on X. “Advancing this legislation has been a key focus since I returned to my role as First Lady this past January. I am honored to have contributed to guiding it through Congress.”

When wildfires tore through Los Angeles, California, devastating communities, the First Lady was seen speaking in her native language as she comforted victims.

She later announced public tours of the White House that had been on pause would resume, highlighting that there is “much to learn” about the people who had made it their home in the past.

Last week, the First Lady and President Trump celebrated military mothers during a ceremony at the White House prior to Mother’s Day.

