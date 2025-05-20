Nolte: Senior DOJ Official Floats ‘Criminal Charges’ for Jill Biden’s ‘Elder Abuse’

When it came to protecting her husband, a blind man can see that Doctor Jill Biden serially violated the Hippocratic Oath’s pledge to “first do no harm.” And some are now floating the idea of filing criminal charges against her for elder abuse.

And yes, I realize that Jill Biden is not a doctor-doctor. By any definition, though, she’s one heartless doctor.

Leo Terrell, a senior Department of Justice official, is someone suggesting our former first lady could face criminal charges for elder abuse.

Terrell, a counselor to the assistant attorney general for civil rights, used his verified X account to float the idea to his 2.5 million followers.

“Elder Abuse! Criminal Charges??” Terrell wrote in response to an X post that said of Dr. Jill: “She knew about President Biden’s health problems. But still wanted him to run for President. Evil.”

Per the New York Post, Terrell also shared tweets from others accusing Dr Jill of criminal elder abuse.

“Elder abuse is a form of domestic violence, and Dr Biden has a lot of explaining to do about her part in defrauding the American people and taxpayers,” said one of Terrell’s reposts.

Another read: “I would never wish Joe Biden physical harm despite my personal political views; too bad his own family compromised his well-being.”

“His medical team should have caught this years ago! Shame on Jill & all who turned their heads & ignored this!” read yet another repost. “They indeed are guilty of elder abuse & if they have him go thru [sic] any medical procedure now, radiation or chemo, they should be shot! But they wanted the attention & status at any cost.”

I’ll leave the validity of criminal charges to senior Justice Department officials, but I’m more than happy to point out that Dr. Jill Biden is a reprehensible wife obviously looking out only for herself and her status.

The very idea of allowing a loved one to repeatedly shed his or her dignity in front of others, much less the whole world, is something no Normal Person could ever conceive of. Other than ensuring they are getting the best care available, shielding a sick person’s dignity is not only a top priority, it is your default priority, it is reflexive.

Maybe — maybe — Biden had enough of his mental faculties in 2019 and 2020 to make his own decision to run for president. But running for a second term? No way. And the very idea that his wife — his own wife — would send him out in the world to repeatedly humiliate himself and submit himself to ridicule just so she could remain first lady and keep the Biden family grift operation running, is the stuff of villainy.

Jill Biden’s mercenary handling of her husband goes against every human instinct decent people are born with. In my own experience, every day, I witness strangers treat the infirmed with more compassion and care than the Biden family did their exploited patriarch.

The moral crime here is indisputable, and if criminal charges can be filed, they should.

