Elon Musk Speaks Out Against L.A. Riots: ‘Not Ok’

Elon Musk spoke out against the pro-migration, foreign-flag-waving riots in Los Angeles, California, that have broken out against immigration officials, stating that it is “not ok.”

Musk also shared a screenshot of a Truth Social post from President Donald Trump calling for California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D) to “apologize to the people of Los Angeles for the absolutely horrible job that they have done” in quelling the violence from the riots.

Musk also shared a post from Vice President JD Vance, which shared another Truth Social post from Trump announcing that he had directed the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Department of Defense (DOD), and Attorney General Pam Bondi to “take all such action necessary to liberate Los Angeles.”

The posts from Musk appearing to support the Trump administration as the riots in Los Angeles continue comes after he and Trump were engaged in a public feud, which stemmed from Musk’s dislike for the “One, Big, Beautiful Bill.” Musk has described the bill as “pork-filled” and a “disgusting abomination.”

During the feud, Musk threatened to decommission SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft and claimed that Trump was “in the Epstein files,” and even called for Trump’s impeachment.

Musk’s posts come as Trump signed a presidential memorandum on Saturday, deploying 2,000 National Guardsmen to quell the violence that has broken out in Los Angeles.

Videos and photos posted on social media have shown protesters waving foreign flags, setting fire to California Highway Patrol vehicles, throwing rocks at Border Patrol vehicles, and defacing federal buildings.

As Breitbart News reported, the protests broke out over the weekend, with more than 40 people arrested on Friday as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents carried out immigration raids and served search warrants.

Ahead of the riots on Sunday evening, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino warned people that if they “choose violence,” the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) would be “investigating and pursuing all available leads for assault on a federal officer, in addition to the many arrests already made.”