White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung blasted the leftist “No Kings” protests that took place on Saturday across the nation, saying they had poor attendance while President Donald Trump celebrated the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary in Washington, DC, with a parade, music, and fireworks.

The anti-Trump protests were planned to coincide with the patriotic celebration that was held on Flag Day and the president’s birthday, as Breitbart News reported.

Organizers of the demonstrations did not hold a protest in D.C., claiming they did not want attention focused there during the military event.

It is important to note the protests happened after leftists tried to thwart illegal immigration sweeps carried out by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Los Angeles, California, which later erupted into violent rioting and the targeting of law enforcement officers.

The leftist protests scheduled on Saturday even saw e-commerce sites Temu and Amazon selling t-shirts to promote the demonstrations, per Breitbart News.

Democracy Is on the Line! Very Serious “No Kings” Protesters Play “Chicken Dance” at Texas Capitol

In his post on Saturday afternoon, Cheung wrote, “The so-called No Kings protests have been a complete and utter failure with minuscule attendance.”

“It is sad Democrats and liberals would rather support criminals and illegals instead of celebrating the 250th anniversary of our great U.S. Army and Flag Day. But many more Americans are commemorating our brave military men and women who have given the ultimate sacrifice and who those continue to serve our country,” he added:

Meanwhile, Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) praised the celebration for the Army, stating that “This parade is comprised of our sons, daughters, mothers and fathers—the very best of us. Regardless of your politics, it’s appropriate to celebrate the 250 years of sacrifice, dedication and service.”

Video footage captured numerous moments during the celebration on Saturday:

Another clip shows the finale, with the White House calling it “Glorious”:

Breitbart News also reported,“The anti-Trump ‘No Kings’ protests were cast under a pall after the assassination of the Minnesota state House Speaker and shooting of a state senator by a suspect who possessed ‘No Kings’ fliers.”