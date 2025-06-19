REPORT: Singer Who Sang National Anthem in Spanish Says She’s Receiving Death Threats

Vanessa Hernandez, a singer and social media influencer who goes by the stage name Nezza, claims she’s received death threats since singing the national anthem in Spanish at a Dodgers game last weekend.

Nezza, shocked the 51,000+ in attendance last Saturday by eschewing the Stars & Stripes and singing El Pendón Estrellado, the official Spanish-language version of the U.S. National Anthem.

In a TikTok video posted by the singer, a Dodgers employee can be heard telling her, “We are going to do the song in English today, so I’m not sure if that wasn’t relayed,” in a conversation that occurred before the performance.

Then, the video shows Nezza singing El Pendon Estrellado, with a caption that reads, “So I did it anyway.”

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Nezza says that she has received death threats from people who called her actions “disrespectful.”

According to TMZ Sports, “While death threats might seem scary, Nezza’s taking them in stride … telling us that’s just fame in the internet age — people are always upset.

“The California native says people are calling her actions disrespectful, even though she calls herself a proud American, adding her dreams came true in L.A. She’s got another message for haters, too — dissent ain’t the same as disloyalty.”The singer and streamer also told TMZ that any rumors that she staged the incident for clicks were false.”The part-time Twitch streamer shuts down any rumor accusing her of staging the viral video, revealing the only reason they ended up with the footage of the Dodgers rep denying her was because her boyfriend was recording the sound check — which Nezza says she had to do again, in English, while the Dodgers rep looked on.”Protests against ICE at sporting events have become increasingly regular. On Wednesday night, AEW star Brody King wore a shirt that read, “Abolish ICE” before a match in Mexico.

Nezza claims the Dodgers told her she is “never allowed in that stadium ever again.” Yet, this conflicts with an on-record statement from a team spokesman who told the L.A. Times that they had placed no restrictions or bans on her.