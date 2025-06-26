Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY) lashed out at a tracker who asked if he supports Democrat Eric Adams for New York City mayor, refusing to give a straight answer and repeatedly accusing the questioner of “harassing” him.

The tense on-camera exchange came after socialist candidate Zohran Mamdani won the Democrat primary, raising questions about the party’s direction. Instead of addressing the issue, Suozzi demanded to know who the tracker “works for” and bizarrely pretended to film the encounter, even though his phone showed no active recording.

The footage begins as the tracker approaches Suozzi and says, “Congressman Suozzi, now that a socialist has won the mayoral Democratic primary—”

Before the question is even finished, Suozzi appears to pull out his phone and aim it at the tracker as if he’s filming. But a close look at the footage shows that the phone is not actually recording—there’s no red square or indicator that a video is being captured.

Suozzi immediately grows combative, snapping, “I swear you guys are always harassing me. Who do you guys work for?”

As the tracker tries to continue with his question, Suozzi repeatedly interrupts: “Are you a journalist? Are you a journalist?” He adds, “You guys are actively harassing people regularly.”

The tracker presses on, asking if Suozzi will support Eric Adams in the wake of Mamdani’s win. But Suozzi refuses to give a direct answer, instead repeating, “You’re harassing me,” and accusing the group of coordinated behavior. “There’s three of you guys out here. You’re all working together. You’re harassing me on a regular basis.”

When reminded that he endorsed former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who conceded on Tuesday, Suozzi responded, “I’m in the newspaper all the time, I came out again, you know this stuff.”

The tracker continued pressing: “Are you going to throw your support behind Eric Adams?”

Suozzi shot back, “You’re not my constituent. You’re not a journalist. Stop harassing me, please.”

As the exchange came to a close, the tracker said, “You’re a member of Congress. A lot of folks want to know where you stand.”

Suozzi replied, “I’m public. Read my Twitter page.”

Before walking away, the tracker gave him one last opportunity: “Are you going to throw your support behind Eric Adams? Thank you, Congressman.”

Suozzi refused to respond.