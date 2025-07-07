New York Times Admits: Mass Immigration ‘Makes Prices Soar’

Mass immigration “makes prices soar” for locals, the New York Times admits in a story covering anti-immigration protests in Mexico City, Mexico.

The Times piece, titled “As a Tourist Influx Makes Prices Soar, Hundreds Protest in Mexico City,” chronicles anti-immigration protests in Mexico City, where locals began rioting and defacing businesses and buildings over the weekend.

Buried in the Times article, though, is an admission that mass immigration to any one place spurs a housing crisis and a cultural transformation — all of which is difficult to undo.

“The outrage reflects the growing difficulty of affording a city that has become a hot spot for Western immigrants,” the Times piece states:

The demonstration reflected the growing frustrations of many of the capital’s residents, who have watched rents skyrocket and old neighborhoods turn into swanky developments as the city has become a major tourist destination and a base for many so-called digital nomads. [Emphasis added]

The Times made a similar admission in 2022 while covering rising housing costs across Canada as a result of mass immigration. The Wall Street Journal, that same year, acknowledged that mass immigration to America’s northern neighbor had made once middle-class communities totally unaffordable for even upper-middle-class locals.

In 2023, while then-President Joe Biden was welcoming millions of migrants to the United States, Axios admitted that the scheme “makes U.S. housing crisis worse,” noting that “cities simply don’t have enough affordable homes, enough shelters, or enough money to help everyone who needs it, straining scarce resources and leaving thousands of people out on the street.”

Perhaps the most glaring admissions have come from New York Magazine, which simply stated that mass immigration is “bad for housing prices,” and the libertarian Cato Institute, which not only admits, but openly cheers on skyrocketing housing costs due to mass immigration.

“The intersection of supply and demand determines housing prices, like all prices,” Cato Institute researchers wrote in 2024. “When housing supply curves are upward-sloping, increased demand from immigrants will increase housing prices. Immigrants are people who want roofs over their heads, after all.”

Last year, during a congressional hearing, Center for Immigration Studies Director of Research Steven Camarota told Congress that “a 5-percentage-point increase in the recent immigrant share of a metro area’s population is associated with a 12-percent increase in the average U.S.-born household’s rent, relative to their income.”

“Adding very large numbers of people to the country must significantly impact housing prices by driving up demand for rental properties … the Census Bureau reports that the increase in rents in 2023 was by far the largest in the past decade,” Camarota said.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.