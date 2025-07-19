Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) threatened he would “move to Florida” if socialist New York City (NYC) mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani wins the election.

During a Hamptons breakfast on Saturday, Cuomo, who is running as an independent in NYC’s mayoral race, expressed that it was “all or nothing” in the NYC mayoral race, according to the New York Post. The breakfast was hosted at 75 Main, in Southampton.

“It’s all or nothing,” Cuomo stated. “We either win or even I will move to Florida. God forbid!”

During the event, Cuomo “took plenty of shots at Mamdani’s pie-in-the-sky proposals to freeze rents on stabilized apartments,” according to the outlet:

The governor took plenty of shots at Mamdani’s pie-in-the-sky proposals to freeze rents on stabilized apartments, calling it a “death sentence” for the housing market because it would likely lead to many landlords spending less money maintaining properties.

Rich Azzopardi, a spokesman for Cuomo, told the outlet that he was joking when he said he would move to Florida if Mamdani won, adding that Cuomo “would never give up on New York.”

“Governor Cuomo would never give up on New York,” Azzopardi explained. “That said, the line underscored the stakes in the upcoming election and the risk of electing a dangerously inexperienced, hate-spewing 33-year-old socialist whose campaign consists of unrealistic bumper sticker slogans.”

In a post on X, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) responded to Cuomo’s comments by stating, “Don’t New York our Florida!”

Mamdani, who won the Democrat primary for New York City mayor, has suggested creating city-run grocery stores, explaining that “city funds from corporate supermarkets” would be redirected to “city-owned grocery stores whose mission is to lower prices.”

“We will redirect city funds from corporate supermarkets to city-owned grocery stores whose mission is to lower prices, not price gouging,” Mamdani said in a video. “These stores will operate without a profit motive, or having to pay property taxes or rent, and will pass on those savings to you.”

As Breitbart News has previously reported, Mamdani has received criticism from “domestic violence survivors and those who work or advocate in the field” for past comments he made “against sending police” to respond to domestic violence calls.

Mamdani has also been criticized for comments he made in a resurfaced video, in which he says he would be in favor of the “abolition of private property.”