Left-wing organizations linked financially to George and Alexander Soros’s Open Society Foundations are suing President Donald Trump’s administration, claiming illegal aliens at Florida’s “Alligator Alcatraz” detention center are having their First and Fifth Amendment rights violated.

A lawsuit from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), representing a handful of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and illegal aliens, is asking a federal judge to issue a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against Trump’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for allegedly violating the so-called due process rights of Alligator Alcatraz detainees.

“This facility opens another dark chapter in our nation’s history. Its very existence is predicated on our country’s basest impulses and shows the danger of unchecked governmental authority when combined with unbridled hate,” the ACLU’s Eunice Choo said:

It represents an attack on common decency, and in this case, its treatment of detained people is also unlawful. The U.S. Constitution does not allow the government to simply lock people away without any ability to communicate with counsel or to petition the court for release from custody. The government may not trample on these most fundamental protections for people held in its custody.

The lawsuit claims the Trump administration is violating the First and Fifth Amendment rights of about 700 illegal aliens currently held at Alligator Alcatraz by allegedly banning in-person legal visitation, confidential communications, and confidential exchanges of documents.

ACLU lawyers have said Alligator Alcatraz is cruel because of its proximity to alligators, pythons, mosquitoes, and swampland.

Aside from the ACLU, the ACLU of Florida and Americans for Immigrant Justice are involved in the lawsuit, representing such organizations and illegal aliens.

While Americans for Immigrant Justice accepted $25,000 in grants from Soros’s Open Society Foundations in 2017, the ACLU has raked in millions from the Soros network over the years.

In 2023, the ACLU Foundation of Florida received more than a quarter of a million dollars from the Open Society Foundations. In 2022, American Civil Liberties Union, Inc. took a whopping $15 million from the Open Society Foundations.

Most recently, groups linked to the Soros network filed a lawsuit to prevent Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents from arresting illegal aliens at courthouses. Also this month, Soros-linked groups filed a lawsuit to stop DHS from ending Temporary Protected Status for migrants from Honduras, Nicaragua, and Nepal.

The case is C.M. v. Noem, No. 1:25-cv-23182 in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

