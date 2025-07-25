JD Vance: Analysts Were Wrong — Deporting Illegals Has Not Collapsed the American Economy

Vice President JD Vance is calling out economic analysts and their allies in the corporate media for claiming that mass deportations of illegal aliens would spur an economic collapse across the United States, a claim he says has now been proven entirely false.

During a Hill & Valley Forum with hosts of the All-In podcast, Vance said thanks to President Donald Trump’s mass deportation agenda, the U.S. is likely to see net negative immigration for the first time in half a century.

“Where we’ve been most wildly successful is that we have, I think, in 2025, we’ll have the first net negative immigration number in about 50 or 60 years in the United States, and so there has been a major, major, major shift in immigration policy,” Vance said.

In particular, Vance called out economic analysts who repeatedly claimed before Trump’s election that his mass deportation agenda would drive up housing costs and spike inflation while perpetuating a labor shortage.

Vance said the data shows otherwise, with housing costs peaking and inflation cooling.

“There’s always more that we can do and I think there’s more than we can do, but if you just look fundamentally,” Vance said, “what people said is that if you actually take border enforcement seriously, the entire economy is going to collapse, inflation is going to go through the roof, housing costs are going to go through the roof.”

He added:

And if you look, while there’s still a lot more to do, inflation has cooled, housing costs are now showing signs of peaking … there are a lot of things that we’re showing work and more importantly, we’re showing that if you put your faith in American workers, you can build great companies and build a great economy. You don’t have to build an entire economy on illegal labor, which is what the Democrats told us we had to do. [Emphasis added]

Most notably, the Trump administration has reversed former President Joe Biden’s migrant economy in less than six months.

According to the Labor Department, native-born Americans account for all net job gains since Trump and Vance took office. While foreign-born employment is down by over half a million, thanks to strict federal immigration enforcement, native-born American employment is up by over two million.

