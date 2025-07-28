President Donald Trump scored major victories on trade and the advancement of peace over the weekend, furthering the testament of his commitment to the MAGA agenda he promised the American people.

Trump, who was widely lauded — even by critics — last month after announcing a “complete and total ceasefire” after 12 days of ongoing war between the Israel and Iran — announced on Saturday a request for a ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand, using trade as a key point of leverage.

“Just spoke to the Prime Minister of Cambodia relative to stopping the War with Thailand,” Trump said, referencing the ongoing territorial dispute and calling on the Acting Prime Minister of Thailand to” likewise request a Ceasefire, and END to the War, which is currently raging.”

“We happen to be, by coincidence, currently dealing on Trade with both Countries, but do not want to make any Deal, with either Country, if they are fighting — And I have told them so!” Trump, the dealmaker-in-chief added, using the America First position as one to advance global peace.

“The call with Thailand is being made momentarily. The call with Cambodia has ended, but expect to call back regarding War stoppage and Ceasefire based on what Thailand has to say. I am trying to simplify a complex situation! Many people are being killed in this War, but it very much reminds me of the Conflict between Pakistan and India, which was brought to a successful halt,” Trump continued.

Indeed, in May — merely months into his second term — Trump also played a key role in deescalating the situation between India and Pakistan, generating praise from the Government of Pakistan, leading to the country formally recommending Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize.

In an update on Saturday, Trump added that “Thailand, like Cambodia, wants to have an immediate Ceasefire, and PEACE.”

Further, Trump confirmed after speaking to both sides that “Both Parties are looking for an immediate Ceasefire and Peace” to get back into trade talks with the U.S.

It should be noted that Trump has also brokered a peace deal between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo during his time as commander-in-chief.

In addition to leveraging America First trade policies to help establish peace and open up ceasefire negotiations between Thailand and Cambodia, Trump — who is slated to meet with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to discuss both trade and peace — on Sunday announced a trade deal with the European Union, which he said is agreeing to purchase $750 billion dollars’ worth of energy from the U.S., as well as invest $600 billion more than what they are already investing. Further, they have agreed to purchase U.S. military equipment.

“They’re agreeing to open up their countries to trade at zero tariff,” Trump continued, explaining that the U.S. is “agreeing that the tariff straight across for automobiles and everything else, will be a straight across tariff of 15 percent.”

“So we have a tariff of 15 percent. We have the opening up of all of the European countries which I think I could say were essentially closed. I mean, you weren’t exactly taking our orders, you weren’t exactly taking our agriculture, and then you would have smaller things,” Trump said. “But for the most part, it was closed, and now it’s opened.”

These victories come as Trump meets with Starmer while in Scotland. According to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, the two leaders were slated to “refine the great trade deal that was brokered.”

“President Trump is on a winning streak in Scotland — from peace deals to trade deals, this President has proven to be the ultimate negotiator and Deal Maker in Chief on behalf of the American people,” White House Assistant Press Secretary Taylor Rogers said in a statement to Breitbart News.