Gun control advocates are pushing a red flag law in response to the August 8, 2025, shooting carried out with stolen guns near Emory University.

Breitbart News reported that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) named Patrick Joseph White as the suspect who allegedly opened fire on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offices near the university. DeKalb County Police Officer David Rose was killed in the attack, after which White took his own life.

White is alleged to have used stolen guns in attack.

ABC 7 reported that GBI director Chris Hosey indicated the guns were taken from a safe belonging to White’s father. Hosey noted that White allegedly “broke into” the safe.

On August 13, 2025, WRDW noted that gun control advocates responded to the shooting by pushing a red flag law. They did not say how a red flag law would prevent someone from stealing guns from someone else.

