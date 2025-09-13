California GOP Expose Democrat Rep. Dave Min’s ‘True Character’ in False Claims About ‘Radical Right’ Violence

California Republicans have zeroed in on Rep. Dave Min’s (D-CA) claims about “toxic violence” coming from what he deemed the “RADICAL RIGHT.”

The Republican Party of Orange County (OC Republicans) on Friday shared a screenshot of two posts from Min who first said political violence was unacceptable no matter what side it was coming from.

However, another of Min’s posts showed him writing, “Now that the Charlie Kirk assassin has been identified as MAGA, I’m sure Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and all the insane GOP politicians who called for retribution against the ‘RADICAL LEFT’ will now shift their focus to stopping the toxic violence of the RADICAL RIGHT.”

In the caption of the group’s post, the OC Republicans said, “It took Congressman Dave Min 24 hours to go from the bottom post to the top post. One was PR-driven. One shows his true character.”

Kirk, a champion for free speech, was fatally shot on Wednesday during a speaking event at Utah Valley University. His alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson, was later described by a high school friend as being “pretty left on everything,” according to Breitbart News.

The friend of the 22-year-old suspect said the young man’s family were “very hard Republican” and during his sophomore year he became “more extreme in his political views” and would “always just be ranting and arguing about them.”

Following Kirk’s murder, President Donald Trump said, “It’s long past time for all Americans and the media to confront the fact that violence and murder are the tragic consequence of demonizing those with whom you disagree, day after day, year after year, in the most hateful and despicable way possible.”

He also said, “For years, those on the radical left have compared wonderful Americans, like Charlie, to Nazis and the world’s worst mass murderers and criminals. This kind of rhetoric is directly responsible for the terrorism that we are seeing in our country today, and it must stop right now.”

In response to the OC Republicans’ post, Michael Maxsenti commented and said he is the Republican running against Min.

Others replied to the group’s post, one person writing, “The divisive rhetoric and unverified claims undermine the very unity they pretend to support. We Republicans must prioritize truth and constructive dialogue. God bless the Kirk family.”