Eric Trump to Donate Proceeds from His Upcoming Book to Turning Point USA in Honor of Charlie Kirk

Eric Trump announced Saturday that he will donate a portion of the proceeds from his upcoming book Under Siege, set for release on October 14, 2025, to Turning Point USA in honor of the organization’s late founder, Charlie Kirk.

“Like all of you, I have been deeply impacted by Charlie’s life,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “In honor of his incredible legacy, I will be donating a portion of the proceeds from ‘Under Siege’ to @TurningPointUSA to continue his amazing work. May God bless Charlie, his wife Erika, their children, and may God bless the United States of America. Amazon Link Below!”

The book can be purchased here.

The announcement comes a day after Erika Kirk delivered her first public remarks following the assassination of her husband. Speaking from the Phoenix studio where he recorded his radio show, she vowed to carry forward his mission, promising that Turning Point USA would grow “stronger, bolder, louder, and greater than ever.” She affirmed that upcoming events, including the fall campus tour and December’s America Fest in Phoenix, would continue as planned.

On Thursday, Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance accompanied Kirk’s casket aboard Air Force Two as it was transported to Phoenix, where Erika was seen holding what appeared to be Charlie’s cross necklace upon arrival. Supporters gathered at Turning Point USA headquarters with flowers, balloons, and posters as a bagpiper played “America the Beautiful.”

President Donald Trump declared this week that Charlie Kirk will be posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor. A White House tribute video described him as a “fearless patriot & man of unwavering faith who dedicated his life to America.”

Fundraisers have also been launched to support Kirk’s family and to establish a permanent memorial at Utah Valley University, where the 31-year-old was fatally shot during the first stop of his “American Comeback Tour.” Utah State Sen. Daniel McCay (R) set a goal of $50,000 for the campus memorial, while a GiveSendGo campaign for Kirk’s family has already raised hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations.

Kirk is survived by his wife, Erika, and their two young children. The suspect in his assassination has been identified as 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, who is in custody.