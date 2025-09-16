Newsom Changes ‘FAFO’ Rally to ‘Yes on 50’ After Charlie Kirk Assassination

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) changed the name of his gerrymandering rally from “FAFO” (for “F*ck Around and Find Out”) to “Yes on 50,” named for Proposition 50, after the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

As Breitbart News has reported, Newsom and the state legislature tossed out the state’s constitutionally-mandated, independently-drawn congressional map in favor of a back-room gerrymander that removes at least four of the nine Republican-held seats. They are calling a special election in November, on the legal theory that since the independent commission was passed by voters, the new, political map can be as well.

Newsom has cast the gerrymandering effort as necessary to “defend democracy” after Texas began to consider redrawing its map in line with recent federal court rulings, removing several Democrat seats.

On September 9 — the day before Kirk was assassinated — Newsom posted a flyer for the “FAFO” event:

On Tuesday, Newsom posted the new poster for “Yes on 50”:

The overall campaign is still called “FAFO,” with the handle on X: “@fafo50campaign“. Earlier rhetoric from the campaign included the line: “It’s time to punch the bully back.”

Newsom had earlier said: “We’re fighting fire with fire. I’m going to punch these sons of bitches in the mouth.”

Former Republican State Senator Melissa Melendez noticed the shift in rhetoric:

Newsom has failed to accept any responsibility for past incendiary rhetoric that might have contributed to a climate of hate, including a stream of anti-Trump invective from his official press office account.

Like Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D), Newsom also promoted a popular left-wing meme that claimed Trump had died — barely a week before the Kirk assassination.

The governor has also repeatedly claimed that Trump intends to stay in office after 2028, defying the Constitution’s term limits.

Inquiries to Newsom’s office, his campaign aides, and the Yes on 50 campaign went unanswered.

