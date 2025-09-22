Turning Point USA’s Tyler Bowyer: We Pulled Off the ‘Largest Memorial in Known History’

Turning Point USA successfully pulled off the “largest memorial in known history,” Turning Point Chief Operating Officer Tyler Bowyer said following the Sunday’s massive memorial service for Charlie Kirk.

“Our teams at Turning Point just pulled off the largest memorial in known history in a matter of a few days. It was the most attended, most attempted, most viewed,” he revealed.

“We had no issues. Glory be to God. We love you CK,” he added.

His update coincides with that of Turning Point USA’s national spokesperson Andrew Kolvet, who said Sunday night that their production and streaming partners tracked “over 100 million overall streams for today’s tribute to Charlie.”

“This is JUST what they know about. It’s likely much larger,” he said, revealing these are merely the preliminary figures.

“Over 100 million people just heard the Gospel proclaimed again and again by speaker after speaker. Truly remarkable. For Charlie ,” he added.

Indeed, that is something Kolvet predicted would happen, telling Breitbart News Saturday on the day before the memorial, “more people around the world are going to hear the gospel of Jesus live on TV, on streaming, than at any other time in human history, in one single fell swoop.”

And that they did. The entire memorial featured speaker after speaker pointing to the saving power of Jesus. Worship music was also a huge part of the event. One of the most memorable speeches came from Kirk’s widow, Erika, who publicly forgave her husband’s killer.

“God’s mercy and God’s love have been revealed to me these past ten days,” she said during the emotional speech. “After Charlie’s assassination, we didn’t see violence, we didn’t see rioting.”

“We didn’t see revolution, instead we saw what my husband always prayed he would see in this country, we saw revival,” she continued. “This past week, we saw people open a Bible for the first time in a decade, we saw people pray for the first time since they were children. We saw people go to a church service for the first time in their entire lives.”

She urged Americans to “pray again, read the Bible again” and seek God.

