Democrat Rep. Shri Thanedar: ‘So Be It’ if Government Shuts Down to Ensure Americans Get Health Care

Rep. Shri Thanedar (D-MI) said Wednesday that the ongoing federal government shutdown should continue if it means ensuring healthcare access, as the House remains out of session until October 7.

The Michigan Democrat posted to social media after returning home from Washington, writing, “House republican wont be back to DC until Oct 7th. It looks like the government will remain shutdown until then for sure. My offices are open and we are ready to serve as usual.” Alongside the message, Thanedar shared a video in which he remarked, “Returning back to Detroit this morning after the Republicans failed to show up in the US House. We got to make sure Americans have the health care that they need, and if that means we got to shut this government down, so be it.”

Thanedar’s comments come as congressional leaders continue to clash over a short-term funding measure. The House passed a continuing resolution on September 19 to maintain current spending levels through November 21, but Senate Democrats blocked the plan. The standoff has left the government closed since the fiscal year ended on September 30.

The congressman, who was born in Belgaum, Karnataka, India, has previously made headlines for positions that have drawn national attention. Earlier this year, he introduced articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, accusing him of obstruction of justice, abuse of trade powers, and other alleged violations. The move followed his call in April for Trump’s impeachment over the deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an illegal immigrant linked to the MS-13 gang. Thanedar argued at the time that the administration had ignored a Supreme Court ruling related to Garcia’s case.

Thanedar has spoken on immigration and race, describing anti-immigrant rhetoric as “Hinduphobia.” In December 2024, he sponsored a resolution condemning such discrimination and advocated for a major expansion of the H-1B visa program. He has called for increasing the number of visas tenfold, eliminating country caps on green cards, and boosting staffing at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. “All Americans make America great, including immigrants,” he wrote in a social media post.

In Congress, Thanedar has pushed legislation such as the Keep STEM Graduates in America Act, which would allow more foreign graduates to remain in the United States. Proponents, including the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies, argue the measure strengthens the U.S. workforce, while opponents say it reduces job opportunities for American workers.

Within his own party, Thanedar’s impeachment proposals against Trump have not drawn broad support. After he filed articles earlier this year, Reps. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), Kweisi Mfume (D-MD), and Robin Kelly (D-IL) asked for their names to be withdrawn as cosponsors. He is facing at least two primary challengers in his Detroit-based district, which is about 80 percent African American, raising questions about his ability to hold onto his seat as he prepares for future elections.

The government shutdown has also intensified debate over health care for illegal immigrants, an issue Democrats have emphasized in their opposition to the continuing resolution. President Trump has stated Democrats are demanding taxpayer-funded benefits for those in the country illegally, warning it would “destroy health care for everyone else.” Vice President JD Vance likewise contended that Democrats’ legislative text included provisions restoring healthcare funding for illegal immigrants, saying the party is willing to keep the government closed over the issue.