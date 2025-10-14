Charlie Kirk, who was a champion for free speech, a devout Christian, and the founder of Turning Point USA, would have been 32 years old today.

Kirk was assassinated on September 10 during a speaking event at Utah Valley University.

His murder shocked the world and millions of people have mourned the loss of the man who will be remembered as an American patriot.

President Donald Trump is expected to return from his trip to Israel on Tuesday to award Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously, Breitbart News reported Saturday. The outlet noted the honor will be bestowed during a White House ceremony.

During his memorial service in September, Trump said despite the tragic loss, Turning Point USA will “become bigger and better and stronger than ever before.”

The Breitbart News report continued:

“Charlie is bigger today than he was. Think about it, just two weeks ago — he’s bigger today than he was two weeks ago. Now that may not help his friends and loved ones, of which there are so many, and may not help Erika and those beautiful children who have to suffer so horribly through this moment. But they know it’s true,” the president said. “He’s bigger now than ever before, and he’s eternal. He’s eternal. And I just want to say, we love him and he’s looking down at us right now and he’s saying, ‘wow, that’s a great crowd,’” he added. “And it’s a great crowd of patriots. But that’s why I will soon award Charlie the nation’s highest civilian honor: the Presidential Medal of Freedom.”

In a social media post on Tuesday, Turning Point USA honored Kirk, who never balked at sharing his faith in Jesus Christ with others, by stating, “A life lived boldly. A legacy remembered forever. Happy birthday, Charlie.”

Other social media users shared heartfelt tributes to the founder of Turning Point USA.

Meanwhile, Breitbart News reported on September 18 that the United States Senate “unanimously approved a resolution led by Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) designating October 14, 2025, as a National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk, honoring the late Turning Point USA founder’s legacy of faith, free speech, and civic engagement.”