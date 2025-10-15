Nolte: Election Official Confirms Tim Walz Driver’s License Law Allows Illegals to Vote

In March of 2023, Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) signed a bill into law that allows illegal immigrants to receive a state driver’s license. According to the far-left PolitiFact, about 81,000 people live in Minnesota illegally.

And now we know why the unquestionably heterosexual Walz signed that law…

In a meeting of the Minnesota House this week, an election confirmed that this driver’s license law allows illegal aliens to cast votes. Watch for yourself…

QUESTION: So we give a driver’s license to anyone here. You don’t have to be a citizen… So if someone comes in, they register, they have the driver’s license, but they have an incorrect social [security number], or no social, or whatever, then they become incomplete, but if they walk in to vote with their driver’s license, does that make them…okay? ANSWER: If [the illegal alien] presents the election judge that acceptable identification document, that would clear the challenge from the roster and they would be permitted to cast a ballot. QUESTION: So just to clarify, someone who is not a citizen but who presents a driver’s license … could be permitted to vote.

And the answer was, in a lot of words, yes. Or, as voters like to say in Minnesota: Sí.

And this is how Democrats cheat.

Well, it’s only part of how Democrats cheat. The whole system is set up so that there’s no way to catch the cheating, which allows the fake media to claim there is no cheating.

You give driver’s licenses to tens of thousands of illegal aliens… You give them the same license you give to legal residents… You ensure that the only ID necessary to register to vote in Minnesota is a photo ID… You ensure that no proof of citizenship is required (social security number, etc.,) to register or to vote or to get a license… And there you go. You’ve just set up a system where tens of thousands of illegal voters can be organized and sent into the polling place without being detected.

Nobody who wants election credibility would dare rig a system like that. At the very least, they would require proof of citizenship to get a license, and then give illegals a license that distinguishes them from legal residents.

But Democrats don’t want to distinguish between legal and illegal residents. Democrats don’t want election integrity. Instead, Democrats want a system that allows them to cheat. This is why Democrats refuse to clean up their voter rolls. This is why Democrats push for mail-in ballots with no chain of custody and unsecured drop boxes. This is why Democrats oppose voter ID.

Democrats have a trillion dollars in corporate media on their side, billions of free Hollywood propaganda on their side, all of academia, and they still have to cheat at the ballot box to remain in power.

That’s how awful their ideas and policies are.

