Exclusive: Rep. Jimmy Patronis Endorses Byron Donalds for Florida Governor

Rep. Jimmy Patronis (R-FL) is endorsing Rep. Byron Donalds’ (R-FL) gubernatorial bid in the Sunshine State, Breitbart News first learned exclusively.

On Thursday, Patronis, the former Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Florida, became the 17th member of Florida’s congressional delegation to back Donalds’ bid, as Donalds hopes to serve as the successor to Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who is leaving office due to term limits.

A press release on the endorsement notes that Patronis not only joins President Donald Trump in endorsing Donalds but also over one dozen members of the Florida congressional delegation, top Florida sheriffs, and three-quarters of the Republican caucus in the Florida House.

“I’m in full agreement with President Trump: Byron Donalds is THE guy to lead Florida as our next Governor,” Patronis said, deeming Donalds an “America First fighter with the backbone and conviction to protect our freedoms, defend law and order, and stand up for every hardworking Floridian.”

“As our Governor, Byron will be laser-focused on making the state more affordable so that every Floridian has the opportunity to live the American Dream,” he added. “I’m proud to call him a friend and to stand with President Trump in supporting Byron for Florida Governor.”

Last month, 15 Florida sheriffs endorsed Donalds as he has established himself as the “law and order” candidate, as Breitbart News detailed:

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco, one of the 15 who endorsed Donalds, said in a statement detailed in the emailed press release that Donalds is the “leader that Florida needs in this moment, as we work and stand with President Trump to implement the mandate he received from the American people and the citizens of our great state of Florida.” He expressed confidence that Donalds will stand with law enforcement and added that he believes the congressman will “be innovative in his ideas to create jobs, improve education and make our economy more competitive.” …

Similarly, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said in a statement that Donalds is a “proven no-nonsense champion for law enforcement who will always put our citizens, our cops, and our constitution first!”

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), who also served as Florida’s governor, also threw his support behind Donalds over the summer, telling Floridians that Donalds will “strengthen our economy, fight for seniors and veterans, protect our communities, and above all, make Florida more affordable for every family.”

Speaking to Breitbart News over the summer, Donalds said his vision is to take Florida “to the next level.”

“We’re blessed to live in the best state in America,” Donalds said, hoping to build on what DeSantis has accomplished. “We have great leadership in our state.”

RELATED — Rep. Byron Donalds Has a Plan for Florida: “Take It to the Next Level”

“Governor DeSantis has led our state tremendously, and now it’s taking all that success and then now building upon it. What are we going to do about the future of transportation in our state, making sure it’s easier for our citizens to move through our cities … Insurance – we have to continue to do everything we can to drive prices low,” he said, adding that he believes Florida “can become the financial capital of the world in a decade.”

RELATED — Quoting Scripture to Promote Abortion Is “ABHORRENT”

Recent data indicates that Donalds’ campaign raised a whopping $31.5 million since launching in February, $9.2 million in the third quarter alone. Early polling has also showed Donalds leading his potential primary opponents.