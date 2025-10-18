WATCH: Adam Schiff Dodges Question on Whether Democrats Will Win in Midterms at ‘No Kings’ Protest in DC

Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) on Saturday refused to answer whether Democrats would retake the majority in the House and Senate as the midterms loom.

Schiff had just finished speaking into a bullhorn to Democrat leftists at the anti-Trump “No Kings” protests in Washington, DC, when Breitbart News asked him the question.

“Do you think that Democrats will take the House and Senate?” Breitbart News asked him. However Schiff said, “I’m gonna join the march, I’m sorry,” and avoided the question when it was asked a second time.

A man standing in front of Schiff then said, “We’re not doing interviews right now, thank you.”

In August, President Donald Trump said he may recommend holding a Republican National Convention before the midterm elections and touted how well the Republican Party is getting on, Breitbart News reported at the time.

He wrote in a social media post:

The Republican Party is doing really well. Millions of people have joined us in our quest to MAKE AMERICA, GREAT AGAIN. We won every aspect of the Presidential Election and, based on the great success we are having, are poised to WIN BIG IN THE MIDTERMS. We have raised far more money than the Democrats, and are having a great time fixing all of the Country Destroying mistakes made by the Biden Administration, and watching the USA heal and prosper. The results are incredible, a record pace!!! In that light, I am thinking of recommending a National Convention to the Republican Party, just prior to the Midterms. It has never been done before. STAY TUNED!!! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

During an interview on the “Alex Marlow Show,” House Republican Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) previewed the midterm elections by stating, “I think we’ll not only hold onto it, but we will expand it to some extent… Democrats… have 13 of their members in seats that Donald Trump won in the last presidential election. We only have three.”